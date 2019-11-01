<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on has called on the National Council of Registered Insurance Brokers to partner with the Federal Government to mitigate the risks associated with investments in the insurance industry.

Osinbajo said this in Abuja during the investiture of Mrs Bola Onigbogi as the 20th President of NCRIB.

The VP described the insurance industry as vital for the development of the economy.

He added that while the sector is faced with challenges, the lack of adherence to insurance practice is making it difficult for the government to achieve its objective for the sector.

Osinbajo, however, added that the government would do all it could, including working with the new leadership of NCRIB to address the challenges facing the sector.

He described Onigbogi as a woman who has the qualities to take NCRIB to enviable heights, noting that the council couldn’t have made a better choice than electing her as its president.

He said, “Professional bodies are essential to the development and progress of anybody as they maintain standards and ethical value.

“Bola possesses this and she is an astute academic, entrepreneur and philanthropist who has consistently given back to the society and the council is in very good hands going by her competence.”

The outgoing President, NCRIB, Semiu Tinubu said that the emergence of Onigbogi was based on the successor plan that the council had put in place.

He said before anyone could emerge as president of the council, that person would have gone through the ranks of the successor plan.

He said this strategy was adopted to enable everyone aspiring for leadership position of the council to buy into the ten-year master plan.

Tinubu said if Nigeria can adopt the successor plan of the NCRIB, then the challenges faced by the country in producing leaders that would follow a developmental plan would be addressed.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi in his remarks at the event commended the council for electing Onigbogi as the President of NCRIB.

He predicted that going by the way that women are emerging in top positions in the society, it would not take long before the country produces it’s first woman President.