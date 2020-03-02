<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some security heads are meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Amongst the security chiefs are the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.); and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, is also at the meeting while the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, is represented.





The agenda is said to be a review of the report of the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

The committee is reviewing the alleged influx of small arms and light weapons into Nigeria, especially through the nation’s porous borders.

The issue of illegal movement of arms into the country was amongst the reasons President Muhammadu Buhari partially closed the country’s land borders in August 2019.