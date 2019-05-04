<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday reassured the people of South-East and South-South geopolitical zones that the Federal Government would complete the Second Niger Bridge on schedule.

The Vice President spoke during a one-day visit to Anambra State, where he inaugurated the second phase of the TraderMoni scheme.

Osinbajo described the Second Niger Bridge as one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s “priority projects”.

He said, “We are all brothers regardless of religion, ethnicity or political affiliation. We want to make sure that even in terms of execution of projects, we are fair and just, which is the commitment that the President has made.

“The President is committed to ensuring that he brings this to fulfillment.”

The Vice President, who inspected the Delta State axis of the Second Niger Bridge, added, “We want to make sure that we complete it because of its economic benefit to the zone and the entire country.

“The Second Niger Bridge is among the five projects where money has actually been set aside under a presidential funding initiative to ensure completion.

“So we have no fears that it will be completed as promised and scheduled.”

He expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the Federal Government’s Home-Grown-School-Feeding Programme in the state.

“As a matter of fact, we visited a lady in Awka, one of the cooks, who happened to be best cook of the programme in the community,” he disclosed.

Speaking at the event, Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, hailed the Federal Government’s TraderMoni and MarketMoni programmes.

The governor commended the Federal Government’s efforts towards the completion of the Second Niger Bridge.

He also thanked the Federal Government for completing the Zik Mausoleum.

In his remarks at the event, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, suggested that the Federal Government should set up a Board of Trustees to manage the affairs of the Zik Mausoleum.