Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday said 500,000 graduates have so far been recruited under the federal government’s N-power programme.

According to NAN, Osinbajo disclosed this at a conference organised by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Abuja.

He said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari had introduced various intervention programmes to empower women and youth in order reduce unemployment and poverty.

The vice-president added that about 400,000 Nigerians were currently benefitting from the conditional cash transfer scheme of the government.

Osinbajo also said at least 9.2 million children were being fed daily under the federal government’s school feeding programme.

Besides, he said that the states that keyed into the programme had risen from 25 to 26 as at this month.

Osinbajo said to avoid “the time bomb”, the government must build economy that would support the growing population of the country.

He said gaining economic advantage involved national consensus and individual families must key into this programme of achieving democratic dividends.

Osinbajo added that it is now the business of heads of families to prioritise the education and health of their dependents.

The vice president, who emphasised the need to invest in people through social inclusion, said getting the country out of poverty was a task involving planning, physical and discipline.

“This government is committed and determined to take the country out of the current challenges therefore religious leaders must play their roles because no real progress will take place without their involvement,” he said.

“They have strong voice and they have responsibility to hold government accountable to ensure resources go round and meet the needs of the people.”

Osinbajo thanked UNFPA and other partners for organising the conference, saying religious leaders needed to know the prevailing policy issues concerning the DD.