Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has eulogised the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), for his efforts to alleviate poverty and empower the youth across the nation especially in the area of sports.

The Vice President stated this when the working committee of Ojaja Football Competition visited the Presidency as part of its preparation for the second edition of the competition to be held from February 3rd and March 5th. Osinbajo congratulated the crew for the successful organisation of the first edition and pledged the support of the Presidency for the subsequent editions. He said he was usually filled with joy when he sees the strides made by Ooni and he is always ready to be associated with such positive moves.





Director of the competition, Akinola Martins said the Ooni was committed to the development and empowerment of youths all over Nigeria because they are the future of the nation and sport has been identified as a tool that has always united Nigerians.

It was gathered that 24 high schools will take part in the competition and will be contesting for a chance to participate in the forthcoming annual Swedish Gothia Cup which is scheduled for July 12 to 18 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Martins further hinted that Ooni is donating a school bus as the star prize for the winner including cash and other consolation prizes for the runner-ups.