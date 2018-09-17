Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said more money would be committed to the TraderMoni scheme as soon as they began to pay back the loan.

The vice president told beneficiaries of the TraderMoni loan during his visit in Gbagi Market, Ibadan to assess how the loan was being executed and to ensure that all registered traders got the money.

About 27,000 petty traders and artisans benefited from the scheme in Oyo State. The collateral-free loan, which was dispensed through the Bank of Industry (BOI), is part of the federal government’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) meant to reinforce the government’s commitment to bridge the credit gap and empower Nigerians at the grassroots.

It targets 30,000 petty traders and artisans in Oyo State, with each of the beneficiaries entitled to N10,000. Osinbajo said, “The policy of the federal government is to support businesses through the scheme, not just big business but particularly small, medium-sized businesses and micro businesses. I came personally to the market to ensure that those who are meant to collect the money are getting it. I want to know how the scheme is going on in Gbagi Market.”

The vice president said that the federal government recognised the genuine contribution of petty traders to aid the nation’s economy, stressing that the loan was a progressive one which would not only help traders to expand their businesses but also change their standard of living.

He said that more of such loan would be made available as soon as beneficiaries began the pay back. According to the scheme, beneficiaries have six months to repay the loan with flexible options of N85 daily or N430 weekly.

The executive director, Bank of Industry (BoI), Toyin Adeniji, said everyone that registered for the loan would get the money.

“For now, we have 27,000 beneficiaries but the target is 30,000 in the state. Beneficiaries who pay back as scheduled will have the opportunity to graduate to the next level of the loan. They can graduate to N15,000, N20,000 or even N50,000 levels and beyond. We implore them to use the money for the purpose it is intended,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Oladunni Aderinto, who sells okra in the market, thanked the federal government for the loan while calling on other beneficiaries to pay back as scheduled. Another beneficiary, Adegbite Toyin said traders needed such loan to boost their trade and cater for their immediate financial needs.