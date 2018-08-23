Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has done more in terms of infrastructure development than the previous administration, despite earning little from the oil, which is the main stay of the economy.

Osinbajo also said Buhari’s administration would continue to focus on the common man and taking Nigerians out of poverty through its social investment programmes.

Speaking in a town hall meeting in Bariga/Somolu Local Council Develpment Area, LCDA, in Lagos State, Tuesday, the Vice President who called for unity among all Nigerians, felicitated with Lagosians on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Addressing a gathering, comprising All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftains in the state, youth groups, state government officials and the LCDA chairmen of Somolu and Bariga, he noted that the administration’s National Social Investment Programmes, N-SIP, was geared towards improving the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

He said: “The President’s focus has always been on the common man. So, when we came, we decided on a few things to tackle youth unemployment. First, the N-Power programme to engage as many young people who are graduates as possible.

“We started with 200,000, and just this month, we have employed another 300,000. So, in our N-Power programme, we have 500,000 young graduates who are employed in the programme. Now every local government in Nigeria has N-Power graduates.”

Osinbajo stated that the administration had been able to embark on the completion of more infrastructure projects and achieve more with less funds because of President Buhari’s honesty and the seriousness of the administration to improve the country’s fortunes.

He said: “In the past four years of the previous administration, over US$393 billion was earned in oil proceeds alone. In the past three years, we have earned US$94 billion, look at the difference. And the reasons are very straightforward. The price of oil was about half of what it used to be. But with the same $94 billion, we have been able to do far more.”