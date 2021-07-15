VP Osinbajo presides over virtual NEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has presided over a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Under the Nigerian Constitution, the vice president is the chairman of NEC.

The council’s meeting is held monthly to deliberate on the coordination of the economic planning efforts and economic programmes of the various levels of government.

NEC comprises the 36 state governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Minister of Finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other government officials whose duties hinge on the economy.

At an emergency meeting on July 2, the council endorsed the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP).