Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is the last before the May 29 presidential inauguration.

Osinbajo is the head of Nigeria’s Economic Management team.

The NEC meeting, which comes up monthly, deliberates on the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of various levels of government.

The council comprises the 36 state governors, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other government officials, whose duties influence the economy.