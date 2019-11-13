<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A meeting of the Federal Executive Council has started at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started around 11.04 a.m. at the Council Chambers of the State House.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the fourth consecutive FEC session in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo first took charge of the meeting on October 23, 2019, while Buhari was in Sochi, for the Russia-Africa Economic Summit and he has been presiding of the meeting since the president travelled out of the country later in the month, first to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the third session of the Future Investment Initiative and then on to London, UK, for a private visit.

The President will be away from Nigeria till November 17.

Cabinet members observed a-minute silence in honour of a former Minister of Petroleum, Prof Tam David-West, who passed on Monday at the age of 83.