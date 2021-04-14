



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting holding at the Council Chambers observed a minute silence in honour of late former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mahmud Tukur.

The meeting is the second to be presided over by Osinbajo since President Muhammadu Buhari went on medical trip to London, the United Kingdom last month.

The Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office, Mrs. Habiba Lawal, who stood in for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, told FEC members at the commencement of the meeting that Tukur, who was Minister during Buhari’s military regime, died last Friday in Abuja, at the age of 82.

Those attending the 41st virtual meeting include the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Four Ministers are also physically attending the meeting and they include the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, as well as other members of Council are attending the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.



