<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Maiduguri, Borno State, to condole with people of the state over the killings of passengers in an attack coordinated by Boko Haram.

The insurgents carried out the attack at Auno village in Konduga Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night.

The president earlier returned from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended the 33rd Ordinary Session of Presidents and Governments of the African Union.

The FEC meeting was heralded by the National Anthem, the Christian and Muslim prayers.





Afterwards, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, with the permission of the vice president, called for a minute of silence in honour of those killed in the latest Boko Haram attack in Borno.

The minute silence was also observed in honour of late Patrick Koshoni, a former Chief of Naval Staff, who died on the January 25, aged 77, after a brief illness.

“Koshoni served in cabinet first as Minister of Health from January 19 to October 14, 1988; he later became the Minister of Transport and Aviation from 1984 to 1985 and later Minister of Labour and Productivity from September 1985 to October 1986.

“And thereafter, at the later part of his career, he became the Chief of Naval Staff from October 7, 1986 to December 29, 1989.

“So, he has served in three different capacities in the cabinet of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ Mr Mustapha said.