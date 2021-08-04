VP Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council(FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is in London, UK, for a medical check-up after participating in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021 to 2025.

Ministers physically present at the virtual FEC meeting included Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, Abubakar Malami, Minister for Justice and Attorney-General and Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Others were, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education.

More so, Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Resources, Sabo Nanono.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President are also in attendance.

At the last meeting on July 14, FEC approved N8.6 billion for the construction of vaccine laboratory, text kits for HIV/AIDS and procurement of medical equipment.