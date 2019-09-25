The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has upheld argument by President Muhammadu Buhari that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain allegation of corrupt practices and voters’ inducement raised against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the petition by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

A meeting of the Federal Executive Council has started in Abuja with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo presiding over proceedings.

It started at 11.02am at the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is out of the country to the United States, where he is attending the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

