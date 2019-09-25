A meeting of the Federal Executive Council has started in Abuja with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo presiding over proceedings.
It started at 11.02am at the State House, Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari is out of the country to the United States, where he is attending the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
