Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, presided over the first Economic Management Team meeting of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led second term in office.

According to his Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, via his verified Twitter handle, Osinbajo is presiding of the meeting themed, “Next Level Agenda: Budget issues.”

Present at the meeting include the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Works and Housing, Tunde Fashola, Minister of State, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clement Ike, and Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.