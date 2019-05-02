<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo Osinbajo on Wednesday attended the Service of Songs for late Pastor Bamidele Olurin in Lagos.

Olurin was the pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Tree of Life Parish, Oregun, Lagos.

Olurin was the Assistant Pastor-in-Charge of Lagos Province 48 under Osinbajo and served in acting capacity for the vice president who was the Provisional Pastor until he went for national assignment.

Olurin was one of the first set of Apapa Family Bible College, now called RILA Institute where he shared class with Osinbajo.

Osinbajo, in a prayer for the family, thanked God for saving Olurin’s soul.

He prayed God to provide, protect and show his mercies to Olurin’s family.

“We thank you for what he was able to do through you; thank you for the service he rendered for you.

“We ask that you take care of his wife and children; keep covenant with them such that they may know prosperity, blessing, joy and fulfilment all the days of their lives.

”Set them apart for your goodness, your kindness, your great mercy; Father, they should know no shame; no disgrace, everyday of their lives, you will provide for them, ” he prayed

Pastor Deola Mensa, Special Assistant to the wife of the General Overseer, RCCG, said that Olurin lived a worthy life.

She prayed God to comfort the vice president for the loss of Olurin who deputised effectively for to him as the Provisional Pastor, Lagos Province 48.

“We thank God for the life he has lived; he served God faithfully.

“He has gone home to rest; he left for everyone of us, a legacy to follow,” she said.

The service featured praise and worship, Bible readings, hymn renditions, tributes and testimonies