



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has pledged the support of the federal government for positive initiatives from all stakeholders in the Nigeria project.

He stated this last Tuesday when he received in audience the new Executive Committee of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) branch of University of Lagos Alumni Association led by its Chairman, Aliu Akoshile.

Osinbajo, who said he felt greatly honoured by the visit, noted that alumni associations can play significant roles in supporting the federal government in its drive for socio-economic development of the country.

Reacting to issues raised by Akoshile, Osinbajo disclosed that the federal government was planning independent power plants for some universities in Nigeria to mitigate their recurrent expenses on power consumption in order to free the funds for other infrastructures.

The vice president also reiterated the commitment of the federal government to reviewing the disparity in the pension being paid civil servants who retired decades ago and the recent ones.

He said the review may lead to some forms of harmonisation that would ensure justice and equity for all retirees who have given their best services to the country.





Osinbajo, who congratulated the new executive committee of the branch on it election, said he was proud to be a member of the FCT branch.

Earlier in his speech, the branch Chairman, Akoshile said Osinbajo, as the vice president, is holding the highest political office any alumnus has attained in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic since 1999.

He said members of the FCT branch of the association, who are being inspired by his sense of loyalty and impeccable record of public service, would continue to offer support where necessary to ensure he succeeds in the onerous tasks of governance.

The chairman lamented the huge recurrent expenditure being incurred by universities, noting that the University of Lagos for instance was spending about N85 million monthly on electricity alone whereas the fund could have been used to provide other basic infrastructures on campus.

Akoshile, who also urged the federal government to ensure parity or judicious harmonisation of pensions payable to retired civil servants, said the pioneer Chairman of FCT branch, Mr. James Bassey, 76, is being paid N15,000 monthly pension as a retired federal director.