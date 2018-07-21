Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday directed security agencies and relevant bodies to commence a 72-hour joint operation to restore order around Apapa and environs with a view to easing vehicular movement in that part of Lagos State.

Trailers parked indiscriminately over a long stretch of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway have been causing massive traffic gridlock on the road for several days now.

Osinbajo, who made an unscheduled visit to the road to personally assess the situation, also asked relevant government agencies to speed up decongestion of the Apapa ports.

Involved in the 72-hour joint operation are the Police, Navy, Army, Air Force, Federal Road Safety Corps and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, container truck drivers, National Association of Road Transport Owners, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria are also joining in the operation.

The vice president was flown in a Navy chopper first to Tin Can Island park.

He was accompanied by Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi and senior Naval and Police officers.

He walked close to the traffic to see the situation for himself and then proceeded to the Five Star Berth at the Nigerian Ports Authority, where he met with relevant officials and security officers.