Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo, on Thursday, insisted that the unity of the country should not be compromised in anyway.

He said irrespective of the current challenges, Nigeria remained great nation with its diversity.

Osinbajo urged Nigerians to harness the inherent benefits in the nation’s diversity to promote sustainable socio-economic growth and development, and cautioned those fanning the embers of discord to desist from it.

The Vice President spoke during a courtesy call on the Obi of Owa Kingdom in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II.

He was in Delta to officially inaugurate and formally hand over the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshal Inspectorate Training School built by the state government in Owa-Alero community.

“It is important for our people to understand that the unity of this country (Nigeria) must not be compromised.

“What is important is that we must continue to promote justice, equity and fairness among the diverse groups (ethnic nationalities) in the country,” Osibanjo said.

Inaugurating the training institute, the Vice President described the complex as “an excellent example of benefits of collaboration between states and federal government or federal agencies.

“The ultimate beneficiaries are the good people of Delta State, and off course the country at large.

“This far sighted and thoughtful contribution of the state government is worthy of all commendations.”

Osinbajo also commended the management of FRSC for it’s quest for top quality manpower development through the building of its training institutions.





“The corps has within the short span of it’s existence come up with four world class institutions including the FRSC Command and Staff College, Ibadan; the FRSC Academy, Udi; the FRSC Marshal Inspector Training School here in Delta; and the FRSC Road Marshal Assistant Training School in Jos for the development of it’s personnel.

“The existence of these Institutions reflects the laudable desire of the corps to improve the capacity and competence of it’s personnel in road safety management.

“I must encourage all levels of government to emulate what Delta has done, and also Enugu, Plateau and Oyo states which have exemplified the spirit of cooperation and development by their tremendous support for road safety institutions within their jurisdiction,” he said.

The Vice President charged FRSC personnel to put the institutions to the best use, by workjng with partners in the road traffic eco system to ensure the very best training and the best capacity building initiatives.

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa said though the project stretched the financial resources of the state, the benefits outweighed the cost.

Okowa said the institution would bring about urbanisation, property appreciation, employment and also boost the informal sector in the host community and it’s environs.

The Corps Marshall of FRSC, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi thanked the state government for building and furnishing the school at no cost the commission.

Oyeyemi promised that facilities at the institute would be put to good use, adding that it will impact meaningfully on the host community.