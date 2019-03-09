



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described women as incredible and more extraordinary.

“The Nigerian woman is even more extraordinary.

“Filled with wondrous abilities, Nigerian women are responsible for many of the successes we witness in our communities and nation as a whole.

“Today, we honour you, you rock!’’

Osinbajo poured the encomium on women on the celebration of “Women’s Day’’.

President Muhammadu Buhari also paid tribute to Nigerian women as they celebrated the International Women’s Day, listing some of the important positions they occupy and their invaluable role in nation building.

He praised them for their invaluable roles in building homes, and by extension, the nation, just as he applauded their lofty contributions in both the public and private sectors of national life.

“This election season we are in has brought out in bold relief once again the crucial role women play in our lives as a people. They have stood up to be counted as aspirants, candidates, mobilizers, and voters. Indeed, what can we ever do without our women in all phases of our lives,” the President said.

He recalled diverse positions being held by women as Ministers, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, chief executives of agencies, permanent secretaries, directors-general, special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, and many others, and reiterates that things can only get better at the Next Level.

“Hand in hand with our women, we will build the country of our dreams, where there will be equal opportunity for all,” the President says.

The fact that some of government’s most important policies and programmes like straightening of the hitherto dysfunctional pensions system, Africa’s largest Social Investment Programme (SIP), diaspora engagements, energy solutions, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ports authority, foods and drugs administration and control, debt management, prohibition of trafficking in persons, and many others, are headed by women, President Buhari notes, is indicative of the worth and value the government places on them.

“On a day like this, I hereby extol and appreciate them, on behalf of all other Nigerians,” the President said.

International Women’s Day is designed to celebrate the potential, progress, and accomplishments of women, and to highlight the utmost importance of creating a world that presents equal opportunities for women and men.

The theme for this year’s celebration is Balance For Better.