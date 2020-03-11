<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The importance of the private sector in the development of the economy, especially in creating employment is why a regular interface between the private sector and the Federal Government will continue, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Tuesday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a delegation from the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KACCIMA) led by its President, Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar.

According to him, “We must see how to make sure that we are continually engaging, it is very important. I have continued to emphasize that the private sector is the engine of the economy and will continue to see in what ways we can support the private sector.”

“So, we need to be able to get private sector interest along with government to bring power to Kano, for instance. If we can bring substantial amount of investment in power to Kano, we can really make a difference. So, I am looking forward to working with you on power.”

Continuing on the need for closer collaboration between KACCIMA and the Federal Government, the Vice President said “anyone who understands the history of business in Nigeria cannot in any way diminish the importance of the Kano business community.

“As a matter of fact when we started the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), in engaging the partnership that will help us, Lagos and Kano had to be the two focal points for the implementation of our reform plans.

“We must establish a way of collaborating, where we look at specific measures on how to advance solutions to the numerous problems that are facing us.”





Speaking further on the importance of effective collaboration with the business community, Prof. Osinbajo said “we must do everything possible to support the business community in Kano.”

Encouraged by the report he received from the delegation on the progress made by rice millers in Kano State, the Vice President restated efforts being made by the Federal Government to further support agricultural production including a collaboration with other partners using 12 dams across the country under the Transforming Irrigation Management Project.

Besides the core interest of boosting opportunities to grow businesses in Kano, Prof. Osinbajo tasked the business community in the state to support the free education initiative of the State government as a way of building the future workforce for the industries that would be established.

“Everywhere businesses have thrived and succeeded, it has been accompanied by the drive of young people who have the requisite skills to do the necessary jobs.

“There is, therefore, the need for the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture to support the free education initiative in Kano, even just the advocacy is important.”

Earlier, the President of KACCIMA, Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar, who led other members of the delegation to welcome the Vice President into the conference room with a birthday song, commended Prof. Osinbajo for his commitment to the achievement of successes under the ease of doing business initiative and described the VP as a “reliable partner,” of the President.

According to him, “your excellent leadership qualities and commitment in making Nigeria a better country has been responsible for all the achievements that have been recorded under the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).”