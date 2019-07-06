<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tweeted about meeting Nigeria’s oldest surviving soldier at the Army Day event in Lagos.

The ‘old soldier who never dies’ is RTD Private Amuda Aluko. He fought in the Second World War (1939-1945). The war ended 12 full years before Osinbajo was born.

Sometimes on the job, I get to meet incredible people. Today, I met perhaps Nigeria's oldest surviving soldier, 104 year-old, RTD Private Amuda Aluko at the Army Day Celebrations. He is almost as old as the Amalgamation of the the protectorates that became Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/kPW5YlA80Q — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) July 6, 2019

“Sometimes on the job, I get to meet incredible people”, Osinbajo wrote on Twitter.

“Today, I met perhaps Nigeria’s oldest surviving soldier, 104 year-old, RTD Private Amuda Aluko at the Army Day Celebrations.

“He is almost as old as the Amalgamation of the protectorates that became Nigeria.”

Osinbajo was representing President Buhari at the event. Buhari is scheduled to leave for Niamey, Niger for an AU/AfCFTA summit.

Aluko, a World war 2 veteran, is among the people the Nigerian Army is honouring today as part of the Army Day celebration at Ikeja Cantonment.

He will get a commendation award with N2million cash from the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.