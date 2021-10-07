VP Osinbajo off to London for UN meetings on energy transition

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Thursday (today) leave Abuja for London, the United Kingdom where he is billed to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at a United Nations High-Level event on the Energy Transition in Africa agenda with a special focus on Nigeria.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement issued Thursday, said the Vice President will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, and the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu, among others.

Akande said the event, holding on Friday at the Imperial College, will feature meetings organised by UN Energy ahead of the UN Climate Conference COP26 which would be hosted by the United Kingdom in Glasgow, Scotland.

He said Prof. Osinbajo will also hold talks with the President-Designate of COP26, Mr Alok Sharma, a cabinet rank UK Minister and the Chair of the UK Government’s COP26 Energy Transition Council (ETC), discussing issues regarding the 2050 global Net-Zero emissions target and the need for the international community to align on the key elements of a just and equitable transition for all at Whitehall.

He said the Vice President will also deliver an address at the Imperial College London, where he is billed to interact with the academic community on the global energy transition and Nigeria’s position on a just transition.

He said Imperial College remained at the forefront of research on generating a new understanding of the investment opportunity in renewable energy, clean technologies, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The Presidential spokesman added that Nigeria was playing a prominent role in shaping the energy and climate agendas in 2021.

Akande said in its role as a Global Theme Champion for the theme on Energy Transition at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy, Nigeria led the advocacy on behalf of developing nations for the clean energy offer and recognition of various transition fuels.

He said Nigeria which also put forward an ambitious Energy Compact focused on accelerating energy access both through electrification and access to clean cooking solutions had been a focus country for the Energy Transition Council (ETC) of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The vice president is expected back in the country on Sunday 10th October 2021.