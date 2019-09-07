<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, and Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have hailed the leadership of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, over its efforts in rehabilitating drug addicts across the nation.

They gave the commendation at the graduation ceremony of 55 students comprising 50 males and five females, who had undergone rehabilitation from the Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry (CADAM), Epe.

The church through its Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry (CADAM), caters to the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addictsè—male and female across many nations of the world. The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Lagos State, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke who represented the Vice President and the Governor called for partnership between CADAM and Lagos State government in the fight against drug addiction and abuse in the state.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of General Overseer, RCCG, commended the management and staff of CADAM and also donated a bus and a pickup van to the ministry in demonstration of her support to the ministry.

Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, Coordinator of the centre said CADAM is a faith-based initiative, which caters to the treatment and rehabilitation of male and female drug addicts from across many nations of the world. She explained that CADAM’s services, which involves rehabilitation of different stages of drug and substance abuse could be summarised in three levels which include preventive care, rehabilitation and after care.