Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has departed the country for the Niger Republic.
He will be attending an Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States to discuss the political crisis in Guinea Bissau.
Osinbajo is to represent President Muhammadu Buhari, who is away in the UK on a private visit.
By implication, both the President and the VP are out of Nigeria at the moment.
However, the VP is expected back to Abuja later today.
