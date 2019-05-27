<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday in Gombe inaugurated 11 projects built by Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Osinbajo, who was in the state for a one-day working visit, was received at the Gombe airport by Dankwambo.

Upon disembarking at the Gombe airport, Osinbajo was cheered by hundreds of excited N-Power and National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) beneficiaries in Gombe State.

The N-Power and NHGSFP beneficiaries lined the route and hailed as the vice president‘s motorcade left the airport to sites of projects to be inaugurated.

More so, the beneficiaries, who drummed and danced, accompanied the vice president round the projects inaugurated.

The projects inaugurated by Osinbajo on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari were the City Gate, International Conference Centre, Tunfure road, Petroleum Tanker Bay, Bauchi Motor Road-Pen Resource, Hassan Central Model Primary School.

Others were: Bello Sabon Kudi Road, Women and Children Hospital, Union Bank-Barunde Road, College of Medical and Clinical Services and Police Barracks-Dukku Road Motor Park-FCET-Roundabout Road.

Osinbajo lauded Dankwambo for his excellent ideas and the projects.

He said that the Tunfure road, which linked Bauchi, Taraba Adamawa and other states was a federal road constructed by Gombe State Government; hence the state government deserved commendation.

An N-Power beneficiary, Mr Mohammed Ali, said that the beneficiaries had to troop out en masse to show support for the Federal Government in appreciation of N-Power empowerment.

He appealed to the Federal Government to provide permanent empowerment to the beneficiaries.