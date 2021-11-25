VP Osinbajo harps on return of stolen artefacts from Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has harped on the need to return artefacts stolen and illegally taken from Nigeria, especially Yoruba land.

Speaking at the launch of the Yoruba World Centre, an initiative of Alao Adedayo, publisher of Alaroye Newspapers, towards promotion of Yoruba custom and tradition in Ibadan, he urged the centre to join hands to champion the return of artefacts that were looted and illegally taken away from Yorubaland.

According to Vice President Osinbajo, the World Centre should serve not just as a place of memory but as a place that inspires Yoruba and fires collective imagination, even within the dynamic contexts of advances in technology, ideas and thought.

Osinbajo said the centre should offer a base to reflect on how the Yoruba culture could contribute to the tools of nation building by bringing together people irrespective of their ethnic and religious diversity.

The vice president, however, commended architects of the initiative led by Adedayo for the boldness and ambition of their enterprise, and for the enormous self-sacrifice and patriotism that it entailed.

Also speaking, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi said Yoruba culture was based on scientific and intellectual foundation, which God gives ability to thrive, calling on Yorubas to support the project for the betterment of the entire Yoruba race.

The deputy governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, while speaking on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde, urged Yoruba leaders to move away from distortion of fact, saying that this had been hindering the progress of Yorubaland from inception.

Olaniyan stressed the need for Yoruba to look for a way to reinstate the value of Yoruba custom and tradition so as to compete with others in the world.