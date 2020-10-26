



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will be heading a committee that has six state governors as members to engage youths, representatives of Civil Society Organisations, religious and traditional leaders on the fallout of the recent #EndSARS protests.

Members of the committee will be engaging the stakeholders on employment, social safety net programmes, and national unity among other key issues of concern.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting of the National Economic Council chaired by Osinbajo on Monday.

The council, which is chaired by the sitting Vice President, has also state governors, relevant ministers, and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria as members.

Members of the committee are six state governors representing the six geopolitical zones of the country.

They are the governors of Sokoto, Borno, Niger State, Ondo, Ebonyi, and Delta states.

The committee, which is to commence work immediately, will develop a comprehensive framework under the auspices of NEC that would coordinate joint actions and steps to be taken by both the federal and state governments to examine the fundamental issues underlining the protests and arrive at effective solutions, including how to enhance Nigeria’s national security.

The council also commended the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies for their handling of the disturbances in some states.

The communique read, “Council agreed to embark on an objective framing of a new security and stability architecture for the country supported by the development of a framework of engagement with the youth, civil society and religious leaders; a framework for national unity; a framework to engage with security agencies that will devolve more control to state governors who are the chief security officers of their states; a framework for federal support to provide compensation for those who have incurred losses in the last few weeks and a framework for social security to deal with the problem of unemployment and poverty in the country.





“A joint committee was consequently set up by the Chairman of Council, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to work with state governments represented by the governors of Ebonyi, Ondo, Niger, Delta, Borno and Sokoto States to implement the resolutions of the emergency meeting.”

The council also commended the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies for their handling of the disturbances in some states.

It commiserated with those who have been injured, suffered the death of a loved one or lost property since the hijacking of the #EndSARS protests.

The communique added, “The council observed the low morale of security operatives during the period and members resolved to commend the Nigerian Police and all the security agencies for their handling of what is clearly an unprecedented problem.

“Council affirmed an unequivocal belief and assurance that most members of the nation’s security personnel are law-abiding and are capable of restoring law and order in the country.

“NEC also supported President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to a complete overhaul of the country’s security services by improving the capacity of security officers across the rank and file while providing them with the necessary equipment to carry out their jobs effectively.

“NEC enjoined the CACOVID leadership to come out with an independent statement on the status of the distribution of palliatives donated to States which should clearly explain the circumstances behind the delay in the distribution of food items domiciled in warehouses across the country.

“Council reviewed the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra and other secessionist groups, stressing that these subterranean and violent tendencies must be quickly addressed given that they have continually hijacked demonstrations and caused mayhem and lawlessness across parts of the country.

“Council established that economic issues underlie what the country has gone through in the last few weeks. Good governance and improved service delivery remain the fundamental panacea to social tensions in the country, and social welfare must be given greater priority in the first instance.

“Council decried the irresponsible use of social media in fueling misinformation and increasing social tensions.”