The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola; former Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon and General Abdulsalami Abubakir, have charged Nigerians on selfless service to humanity, describing it as ultimate to national development and nation building.

They called on Nigerians to imbibe philanthropic spirit by dedicating their wealth and resources to serve God and to impact positively on the lives of others.

The four eminent Nigerians stated this on Saturday during the unveiling and dedication of Owa Ofokutu (Memorial) Ecumenical Centre (OOFEC), in Ilesa, Osun State.

Owa Ofokutu, was the Paramount Ruler of Ijesa land from 1842-1856, and the edifice was built, donated and dedicated in his memory by Professor Debo Adeyemi of Ofokutu’s royal family.

The VP who was represented by the Chaplain, State House, Abuja, Pastor Seyi Malomo, called on Nigerians to promote unity, love and togetherness.

Osinbajo who described unity as central to development, said Nigerians must begin to see strength in their diversity.

General Abdulsalam Abubakar, described the good gesture of the donor as “phenomenal and worthwhile.”

He advocated the need for Nigerians to renew their faith in God by rededicating themselves to service humanity.

General Gowon also urged Nigerians to emulate the good gesture of the donor.

He noted that the dedication of the buildings to service humanity was an affirmation to biblical verses.

He urged the people of Ijesa land and its environs to put the facilities to good use.

Inaugurating the edifice, Governor Oyetola, urged Nigerians to focus on things that can strengthen the bond of unity.

He implored well-spirited Nigerians, irrespective of their religious beliefs and persuasions, to emulate the motive and the noble initiative that can strengthen the ties of unity in the country.

While commending the donor and the entire family of Owa Ofokutu royal family for dedicating the edifice to the glory of God and to service humanity, Oyetola said: “This is a commendable community service. I, therefore, call on other wealthy individuals to emulate this gesture.”

He added: “Beyond the fanfare and the solemn dedication ceremony of today, this event has an underpinning philosophy of ‘all-inclusiveness’ attached to it. The concept of ‘Pan-denominational’ Ecumenical Centre symbolises the onenes and the bonded unity of the Church, which is awesome, and towers above all other mundane considerations.”

“The life and times of Owo Ofokutu and the building of this Ecumenical Centre have great import for the unity of Nigeria and its people. It is a clarion call to us to believe in the things that bind us together.”

The donor, Professor Debo Adeyemi, attributed the gesture to divine inspiration from God.

He urged Nigerian particularly the rich to always share their blessings and wealth with others since they cannot enjoy their wealth while the majority are suffering.

Adeyemi commended the administration of Governor Oyetola for the high sense of patriotism and commitment to the well-being of the citizens.

He extolled the governor for building on the legacy of peace, unity and cohesion, urging him not to relent in his efforts at keeping the state together.