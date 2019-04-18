<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, has revealed the commitment of the federal government to build a Niger Delta that is not defined by oil and gas, but other human capital resources.

Speaking at the maiden matriculation ceremony of the Nigeria Maritime University, Delta State recently, Osibanjo noted that the drive to achieve economic diversification was part of the development plan mapped out in the New Vision of the Niger Delta (NVND).

The Vice President who was represented by his Special Assistant, Mr. Edobor Iyamu, revealed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government was serious about the activities in the oil rich region.

He also noted that as part of the commitment of the administration to drive economic growth, government was embarking on several infrastructural developments such as the flagship of the Ogoniland cleanup exercise in Rivers State.

Osibanjo added: “The administration is embarking on the construction of modular refineries, four of which are at varying levels of completion across the region, as well as the gas flare commercialisation programme aimed at seeing to the end of gas flaring in the Niger Delta.

“There is potential not only limited to oil and gas. Niger Delta will soon be defined not only by oil and gas but by human capital resources. We have a vision for NMU to be known all over the world as a centre of Maritime excellence.”

In his remarks, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr. Dakuku Peterside, advocated for increased funding to facilitate infrastructural development for the school.

He also commended the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Maureen Etebu and the governing council of the University, for the facilities on the take-off campus in Kurutie, while calling for collaboration of all stakeholders to ensure the success of the institution.

Peterside said: “Work is going on at the permanent site in Okerenkoko. In addition, we are going to hold a number of engagements with the office of the vice president. All of us must work collaboratively to support the success of NMU considering the facilities they have on ground, we commend the Vice-Chancellor and council for they are doing a lot. Again we need to inject more funds if we want this university to stand and take off on a solid note.”