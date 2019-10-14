<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government is cooperating with the International Criminal Court on the preliminary examination into issues related to insurgency in the North-East, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday.

According to him, the support was to ensure that the process was concluded forthrightly.

Osinbajo, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), Laolu Akande, stated these on Monday when he received a delegation from the ICC led by its Chief Prosecutor, Mrs. Fatou Bensouda, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Other top government officials at the meeting included the Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi; the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Akpata.

The Vice President said the meeting was held to discuss Nigeria’s support and cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor at the ICC.

He emphasized that the Nigerian government remained committed to its obligations under the Rome Statute.

The VP referred to the work of a judicial inquiry set up by the Federal Government to address some of the ICC preliminary issues.

Osinbajo said, “We have done quite a lot to prove that we are determined to fulfill our obligation under the Statute. And I want to say that, on behalf of the Nigerian government, we respect the process, and there is no reluctance on our part at all.

“Again, let me say that Nigeria is committed to our obligations and the process under the Rome Statute; we are strong supporters of the Statute and the work of the ICC.”

Earlier, Bensouda said that since the Court started the preliminary examination, “we have had full cooperation and support from the Nigerian government and authorities, we have also engaged as much as possible.”