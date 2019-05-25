<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo has said that natural disasters have been identified as one of the possible consequences of failing to embrace advancement in technology and innovations.

He said that innovation and smartness of cities have become necessary because cities are threatened by the disadvantages of failing to embrace innovative technology.

The Vice President said this in Abuja at the 2019 Sustainable Smart Cities award in Abuja, during which Cosgrove Investment Limited was named as the ‘Best Residential Innovation and Real Estate Developer of the year.’

Prof Osinbajo who was represented by the Minister of Communications Technology, Barr Adebayo Shittu noted that ‘Nigeria believes that safety and security infrastructure are part of economic infrastructure,’

“The Vice president, who made the call at the 2019 Sustainable Smart Cities award in Abuja, during which Cosgrove Investment Limited was named as the ‘Best Residential Innovation and Real Estate Developer of the year,’ said government is anxious to collaborate with Nigeria’s smart cities leaders to solve the economic challenges facing the country.

“The CEO Afritex, Mr Sola Owuru commended Cosgrove’s penchant for innovations in housing technology.”

He said: ‘Cosgrove’s contributions in Research and Development in Smart Cities Space and building homes that are uncommon and sustainably ready for tomorrow’s technology is an exceptional achievement that is important to the continued growth of Smart Cities initiative in Nigeria and Africa at large.’

“For this reason, governments in the world are forced to rely on ICT and smartness of cities to help protect public safety,’ he said.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of Communications Technology, Barr Adebayo Shittu, noted that ‘Nigeria believes that safety and security infrastructure are part of economic infrastructure,’ adding that ‘it will improve security indexes and public safety as well as enhance traffic safety while also improving the social image of public safety agencies, and improvement in international image of the country.”

CEO Cosgrove, who was represented by the Head, Business Development and Strategy, Miss Chioma Ugwu thanked the Smart City Forum for the recognition and assured that Cosgrove will intensify its research and development in order to produce improved homes.