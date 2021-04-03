



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is shocked over the death of Yinka Odumakin, the National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere.

Osinbajo in a terse statement signed by Laolu Akande, his spokesperson, commiserated with the deceased’s wife, Dr Joe Odumakin, his family and associates.





The VP also prayed that the Lord would comfort the family, and bless his memory always.

Odumakin died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after a brief illness.

The activist was said to have died at LASUTH COVID-19 Isolation Centre.