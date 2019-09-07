<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be in Akwa Ibom State on Sept. 23 to inaugurate a flour mill, a power sub-station, and other projects as part of activities marking the first 100 days of Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s second term in office.

Mr Essien Ndueso, Special Adviser to the Governor on Documentation, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Uyo.

The projects, according to him, are located at Onna and Mkpat Enin Local Government Areas of the state.

“Akwa Ibom has taken off with the stunning proficiency of a visionary in the cockpit.

“A fresh beginning in the baker’s confectionery revolution beckons in Akwa Ibom with the King’s Flour Mill which has commenced test production with a capacity of 500 tons of wheat and 400 tons of flour daily,” he said.

Ndueso added that a plywood industry, an initiative geared toward making the state a major producer of finished products for the building sector, would also be inaugurated.

“Gov. Emmanuel’s vision of steady power supply has been boosted with the completion of the first phase of a transmission sub-station in Ekim, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area,” he said.

The governor’s aide said that the power station, which was executed in collaboration with Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), had a 60 MVA power transformer and three 33 KV feeder bays.

“It is expected to supply 48mw of power to Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin, Oruk Anam, Onna and Eastern Obolo Local Government areas,” he said.

Ndueso said that the governor had announced that his ‘completion agenda’ would come with renewed focus on industrialisation and other new key areas of investments.

“The governor has literally given Akwa Ibom the wings to fly to the firmament of greatness in all sectors of the economy,” he said.

Ndueso said that the governor had recently approved the recruitment of 100 doctors and other health workers to boost the workforce in the state’s healthcare sector.

“There is a strategic partnership between the Akwa Ibom government and security agencies, which is aimed at sustaining the state as a safe haven for residents, investors and tourists,” he said.

He also said that the Gov. Emmanuel-led administration had not derailed from the policy of creatively diversifying the economy through agriculture.

This, he said, had led to the acquisition of 100 hectares of land from each of the 31 local government areas of the state for agricultural development.