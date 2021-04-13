



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with the former two-time Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja Tuesday.

Duke arrived the State House in a black jeep at about 4:35pm and went straight to the Vice President’s Office.





Although, the agenda of the meeting was not made public, sources at the Vice President office said that it was a private meeting.

As governor of Cross River State from 1999 to 2007, Duke was famously known for his tourism initiative which placed the state on the international map due to some of his landmark projects including the establishment of Tinapa which made Obudu Cattle Ranch more popular