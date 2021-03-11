



Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo will deliver the lecture at the maiden convocation of Sokoto State University (SSU) on Friday.

A statement by the University information Officer Zayyanu Shehu quoted the Vice Chancellor Professor Sani Muhammad Dangoggo saying about 36 students would be awarded first class at the convocation while about 1473 students are expected to participate in the first, second and third convocation ceremony of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor who congratulated the graduands noted that there were three faculties presently in the University namely , faculty of Art and Social science, faculty of Education and Faculty of Science .

He further added that there were academic centres and supporting units such as Centre for Study of Sokoto Caliphate , centre for mathematical sciences, Centre for Enterprenuerial Research and Development, Academic Planning Unit and SIWES Unit .





“On Friday 12 , March ,2021 there would be a convocation lecture to be delivered by the Vice President , His Excellency Prof Yemi Osinbajo at the University Amphitheatre by 10:am under the chairmanship of His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar, the Emir of Gwandu”.

He added that Chancellor’s pre convocation dinner will take place at Ginginya Hotel , Sokoto, by 8:00pm

The Vice Chancellor averred that on Saturday 13, March , 2021 there will be award of Bachelor’s Degrees and conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees on three distinguished personalities. The three personalities are, Emir of Dutse, Dr Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi, Chairman of BUA, Rabiu AbdulSamad, and posthumous Honorary Doctorate Degree on late Alh Umaru Ali Shinkafi.

He thanked the visitor to the school, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his developmental strides in the University.