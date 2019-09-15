<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After 12 years of power outage in Ondo South, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has said that within the next few weeks its electricity would be reconnected by the organisation.

The Executive Director of the company, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, gave the assurance while speaking with reporters yesterday in Akure, the state capital.

According to him, all is now set for the re-commissioning of electricity restoration projects in the area. Oyedele said the restoration of electricity supply had been completed in communities like Ajagba, Igbokoda, Okitipupa and Igodan Lisa (OSUSTECH) while rehabilitation of Ore-Okitipupa 33KV line had equally been completed.

He also said that work was on-going on rehabilitation of Okitipupa to Ilutitun 11KV through Ikoya, rehabilitation of Igbotako to Ilutitun 33kv line through Ijuodo, and the rehabilitation of Ore to Irele 33kv line.

The Executive Director said residents of the southern part of Ondo state who have been in total darkness for the past 12 years would smile as the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is expected to commission the electricity projects soon.

Oyedele stressed that electricity restoration projects was through the efforts of the federal government. He said” it is now certain that the people of the area will have power supply because the job have been completed. Right now what we are doing is re-commissioning test, our work is to restore power supply.

“This project were conceived by the Vice President, designed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company and awarded to contractors that have passed the test and it has nothing to do with any individual, state, local government or politics”, he said.

It would be recalled that over 1,000 communities in the six local government areas of the district had been without power supply following an alleged indebtedness of the electricity consumers in the senatorial district.

But, the Executive Director said he was not aware of any debts owed by individuals.

Oyedele also disclosed that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had signed an agreement with the Disco in supplying meters to all customers across the country.