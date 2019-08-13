<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), is billed to commission the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited new 2×60MVA, 132/33KV substation and associated 132KV transmission lines in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

According to a press statement, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will join the Vice-President to commission the Otta/Papalant/Abeokuta composite project that is made up of a new 2×60MVA, 132/33KV relief substation for Abeokuta; line bay extension works at Otta, Papalantoro and old Abeokuta 132/33KV substation;

He will also commission a new 77.5KM, 132K double circuit line, replacing the old and worn-out single circuit lines between Otta, Papalantoro old Abeokuta right-up to the new Abeokuta substation.

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NDPHC, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, the new 2×60MVA, 132/33KV substation of Abeokuta, when fully come on stream, would provide reliable power off-take via six 33KV distribution feeders to the state capital (Abeokuta) and its environs.

He explained further that the 1×60MVA transformer at Otta will provide additional power supply via three 33KV feeders to Otta and its environs.

Besides, Ugbo underscored the importance of the projects and said they would impact positively on power supply to Abeokuta, Otta axis and Ogun state in general.