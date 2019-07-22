<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said true Christians are called to love and pray for their enemies, including insurgents, saying it is the only way to change them.

Osinbajo spoke in Lagos on Sunday at the national headquarters of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Nigeria, during the public presentation of a book, ‘Felix Meduoye: the Footprints of an Apostle of Grace.’

The book is the biography on the General Overseer of the church, Felix Meduoye.

The Vice-President said, “The gospel of Jesus Christ is a contrarian gospel because it does not agree with our flesh. The Bible for instance says we must pray for our enemies, bless those who curse us and even those who persecute us.

“But our flesh says we should curse those who curse us. In fact, curse them so much that they will not again dare to curse. The Scriptures say we should not revenge. The power of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ lies in that very contrarian nature. The gospel speaks to that which we do not want to accept.

“I have seen as I travel around the country how God’s love is demonstrated by other people, ordinary Christians; a woman whose two children were killed and her father was also injured in the North East. I spoke to her and she said, we still must pray for these people. These people are the people to whom we have been called. I was surprised. I have heard leaders of our faith who speak with such bitterness. When I heard this woman who had lost her two children speak, I knew she spoke from the very depth of the grace that God gives to those who truly believe in him and I know it is that kind of love that can conquer all situations and win souls and win over the worst of men and the worst of women. It is that exceptional kind of love that Christ himself taught us. But it is so difficult. Yet that is the gospel.”

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said he would ensure there was righteousness in the running of the state.

“Part of our aim is to bring righteousness into governance. Because of the pivotal role that Lagos State seats on, if we can get it right on all the narratives and all the themes in Lagos, perhaps we will have a positive correlation in Nigeria. And if we do well in Nigeria, the entire black race will have the positive taste of what we talk about,” he said.

The Chairman on the occasion and former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), said biographies were popular because readers believe such books teach useful life lessons.

“The General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev. Felix Meduoye, wants us to appreciate God’s favour in his life. We all are products of God’s abiding grace. But not every human being is humble enough to acknowledge God for his grace. Some would rather want to attribute their achievements to brilliance or wealth or professional know-how,” he said.

The book reviewer, Prof. Bamitale Omole, who is also the pro-chancellor of the Ekiti State University, said the book could serve as a manual for anyone striving to succeed in life and ministry.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who is also a member of the church, was the compere at the event together with another leader in the church, Pastor Tunde Ojo.

Meduoye, in his remarks, thanked all the guests at the events.