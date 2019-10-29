Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday presided over the National Economic Council (NEC).
The meeting comprising of State governors and some other top government officials started at the Presidential Villa around 11am.
It will consider many national issues, especially those affecting states.
The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.
