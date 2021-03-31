



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja, a day after President Muhammadu Buhari left for a two-week medical check up in London, United Kingdom.

The meeting holding at the Council Chambers also observed a minute silence in honour of two former Ministers, Senator Bode Olowoporoku and Alhaji Umaru Baba.

Those attending the meeting include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

The Ministers in attendance include those of Transportation, Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; Power, Mamman Saleh; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.





Others are Ministers of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello; Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; and the Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, as well as other members of Council are attending the meeting virtually from their various offices in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Officially announcing the passage of the two former ministers to Council, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) recalled their various services to the country.