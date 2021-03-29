



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has cautioned those calling for Nigeria to break up to step on the brake.

Osinbajo said should Nigeria disintegrate, people from Abuja and other Nigerian cities would need visas to travel to places like Kano.

Osinbajo said these while delivering his speech virtually at the 12th Bola Tinubu colloquium held in commemoration of Tinubu’s 69th birthday in Kano.





The Vice-President, who is the Special Guest of Honour, said the initial plan was to hold a completely virtual event but Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State offered to host a physical event which would run alongside the virtual one on Zoom.

“For the purveyors of breaking up into small components, into small countries, perhaps they should be reminded that we would not have been able to accept Governor Ganduje’s offer to come to Kano at a short notice since we would all have needed visas to come to Kano”, Osinbajo said.

He added that Kano was a strategic location because it was the home of radical and progressive ideals.