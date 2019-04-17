<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Newsmen report that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who presided over last week’s FEC was absent.

The meeting, newsmen report, started with the arrival of the president to the council chamber of the villa by 10:59am.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and 21 ministers were in attendance.

At the end of the meeting, State House Correspondents would be briefed on the outcome of the meeting by ministers.