The National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) has been officially flagged off by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Gongoshi Grazing Reserve in Mayo-Belwa LGA of Adamawa state.

Osibanjo reiterated that the programme is not Ruga initiative.

He said, the program is a product of consultations among different stakeholders -the Governors, community leaders, farmers, herders and other relevant persons.

According to him, under the program, it is not compulsory, but state wiling to implement each would decides what works for their states as well as monitor how it works.

The VP said the NLTP is modernized agriculture for farmers alike, in address the issues that caused tension, saying it’s a well thought out scheme for effective usage of land and water under a peaceful atmosphere.

He noted that Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba, Nasarawa and Zamfara states were selected for the pilot projects.

He also assured that the program is aimed at building peace in communities and prevent the herdsmen/farmers conflicts permanently.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, also reiterated that the NLTP has nothing to do with Ruga, but a project he is convinced to bring solutions to perennial clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

Prof Alikodon Voh, Chairman of the State Committee for the implementation of the NLTP said out of the 415 grazing reserves the state has the highest number with 64 grazing reserves.

Voh said 31 of the grazing reserves were fully gazetted while 38 were not.

He said, 9500 hectors of land had been earmarked in Gongonshi in Mayo-Belwa LGA of the state.

Other villages slated for the project is Nasarawa in Jada, Dauchi in Song, Guyaku in Gombi, Sorau in Maiha LGAs of the state comprising 60,000 heaters of land.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo had commissioned 60 brand new Hilux and 50 motorcycles code named ‘Operation Farauta’ to boost security of lives and property in the state.

He said the procurement of the security operations vehicles would provide support tracking and prosecuting criminals in the state.

The vehicles would be distributed to security and vigilante groups in the state.