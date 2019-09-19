<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Jude Idimogu, on Thursday appealed to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to construct a pedestrian bridge at Toyota Bus Stop, on Mile 2-Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

Idimogu, a two-term lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

He said that the bridge, which would connect the popular Ladipo market, had become important to save lives of residents in the area.

According to him, the bridge has been approved as part of the already inaugurated expansion work on the Murtala Muhammed Expressway to the International Airport.

“I just want to use this medium to appeal to the current governor, since governance is continual, to ensure construction of pedestrian bridge at Toyota Bus Stop on Mile 2-Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

“The former governor promised to start and complete the overhead pedestrian bridge crossing from Toyota Bus stop, along Mile 2-Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, to Ladipo Market.

“The kind of accidents and human lives that are lost in the area makes the bridge crucial.

“This place needs a pedestrian bridge and the former governor promised that it would be done,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the bridge was supposed to be delivered after the completion of the expansion of the Murtala Muhammed Expressway.

Idimogu said that since the inauguration of the road, the contractor had left the site, without any sign of project commencement.

He said: “This bridge is important because the closest footbridge to the people is far, at Five Star.

“It is important for the purpose of saving lives and property and for the easy movement of Lagosians; there is need for that pedestrian bridge to be constructed.

“So, I want to appreciate the present governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the positive report card in his 100 days.

“However, he should please, make people in that axis to smile by ensuring that the pedestrian bridge is started and completed, since it has been approved and it is part of that contract.”

Idimogu said that the pedestrian bridge would improve the economy of the state by encouraging more people to patronise the Ladipo market.

“Running across the expressway endangers people’s lives, hence, discouraging people who may want to partronise the market.

“It is an appeal, because we have been talking about that project in the last three to four years,” he said.