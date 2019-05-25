<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has explained that he visited President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela as part of his objectives to promote world peace.

Kalu, senator-elect for Abia North on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, stated that contrary to social media reports, his visit to Venezuela was not to cut oil deals.

He said the visit was an initiative of the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation and its partners across the globe, adding that he was also billed to meet with Afro-Venezuelan community in the country.

In a statement by his media team, from his interaction with journalists at the Simon Bolivar International Airport on Wednesday, the APC chieftain called on the governments of United States of America, United Kingdom, China, Russia, Nigeria and others to fashion out an inclusive and integrated strategy to overcome the crisis facing Venezuela even as he described Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as a global peace builder.

“We are working with development partners and critical stakeholders to ensure peace and prosperity in Venezuela,” he said.

“We are living in a global community and as such, we must continue to promote and sustain peace initiatives across the world.”

Kalu was seen off the capital, Caracas, by the Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, enroute Germany from where he is expected back into Nigeria this weekend.