



Former Governor of Abia State and Publisher of The Sun and New Telegraph titles, Dr. Orji Kalu, has extolled the virtues of the newly elected president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo.

At the sixth delegates’ conference of the body held in Abeokuta, Isiguzo emerged as the new helmsman of the professional body.

According to Kalu, the ethics of the media profession must be upheld by journalists for the sake of building a just and decent society.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu described the new president of the body as a thoroughbred professional with a proven track record in journalism.

He said, “the election of Comrade Chris Isiguzo as the new president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists did not come to me and many others as a surprise, following his antecedents as Vice President of NUJ, South East, Zone C.

“The new helmsman has the intellectual and leadership capacity to steer the affairs of the body.

“I am convinced that Mr. Isiguzo, alongside other executives of NUJ, will live up to expectations by taking the professional body to greater heights.

“The media is key to democracy and as we approach the 2019 general elections, journalists must be objective, fair and accurate in the discharge of their professional duties.

“We will continue to work together as stakeholders in the media industry to sustain the place of journalism in the global space.

While urging the new executives to run a participatory leadership style, Kalu congratulated members of the NUJ for a successful conference.

He equally commended the outgoing President of NUJ, Mr. Waheed Odusile, for his achievements in office.