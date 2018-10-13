



Former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, has expressed shock over the pipeline fire at Osisioma, in Abia State.

No fewer than 19 people were feared dead following an explosion that occurred at the Osisioma axis of the Petroleum products pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the early hours of Friday.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Dr. Kalu commiserated with the government and people of Abia State.

He said, “I received with pain the sad news of the fire incident in Osisioma.

“Appropriate authorities must rise up to their responsibilities to forestall future recurrence.

“We must individually and collectively provide succor to the affected families.

“I condole with the families of the deceased and wish the victims hospitalized speedy recovery”.

Kalu prayed to God to grant the departed souls eternal rest and give their families the fortitude to bear the sad losses.