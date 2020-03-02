<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Organisers of the International Journalism Festival have cancelled the 2020 International Journalism Festival due to the public health risks caused by COVID-19.

“We know that this decision will cause inconvenience for many and have negative financial consequences for some but we believe it would be irresponsible to act in any other way given current circumstances,” the organisers Arianna and Chris said in a statement.

“The health and safety of festival speakers, attendees, volunteers, staff, suppliers as well as that of the citizens of Perugia is and must remain our top priority.”

The cancellation of the global event comes one month before the start of the festival slated to hold in Perugia, Italy in April.





Arianna and Chris said cancelling the event was not the first option but submitted to take the decision because the coronavirus outbreak was “rapidly deteriorating public health situation.”

The organisers said the cancellation has ripped up all the preparation put in over the past 6 months by a wide range of co-organisers, moderators, speakers, attendees and volunteers.

“This is a sad day for the festival but we hope to return even stronger and more united for the 2021 festival and beyond,” Arianna and Chris said.

They, however, said the next festival will take place in Perugia from 14 to 18 April 2021. They expressed optimism that all those who were intending to participate in the 2020 festival will be able to make it to the 2021 festival.