<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Organised labour in Bayelsa State has expressed the preparedness for the nationwide strike proposed by the national secretariats of labour centres scheduled to commence on Wednesday over N30,000 new minimum wage.

John-Bipre Ndiomu, state chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Julius Laye, confirmed this in separate interviews with newsmen in Yenagoa on Monday.

The NLC had, through its General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, directed its state councils to get ready for strike on Wednesday if negotiations with the Federal Government broke down again over the consequential adjustment of salaries as a result of the new national minimum wage of N30,000.

Ugboaja had also said that the NLC, TUC and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Committee (JNPSNC) were collaborating to carry out the protest should negotiations fail.

Ndiomu and Laye said all affiliate unions and workers in the state had been enlightened on the imminent strike.

They also said workers had been mobilised for the action, stressing that they were only awaiting directive from the national leadership of organised labour.

“We are very ready. We are just waiting for final directive,” Ndiomu said.

Laye added: “We have carried out serious enlightenment that if there is no headway at the federal level between the two major labour groups and the federal level, then we won’t have any other option if the directive comes. Bayelsa will also follow suit.”